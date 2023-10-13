A suspected pen*s thief, Joshua Yonana, 30, has disclosed, during interrogation, that himself and his colleagues apply spiritual charms in their palms to steal people’s manhood.

Yohana confessed to using the charm to steal the penis of one Usman Sale at Sabon Garin Nabardo, Toro LGA of Bauchi State, Daily Trust reported.

He told journalists when he was paraded alongside his colleague at the police headquarters on Tuesday in Bauchi, that, “It is true that I steal the manhood of a man. We apply spiritual charms on our palms and whoever we shake hands with, his penis will be removed.

“I shook hands with the victim in Nabardo and stole his penis. When I stole the penis, I handed it over to my colleague, Birtus, for onward delivery to our boss, Yonana Abubakar.

“I don’t know what our boss did with the stolen penis because this is my first time I’m taking part in such activity. They didn’t tell me how much I will be paid for each penis and this is my first experience and the only penis I have stolen. The most unfortunate thing now is that the person who has the spiritual power to restore the penis is dead,” Yonana said.

Daily Trust reports that Yonana, a farmer with a wife and four children, added that, “I will not be happy if my penis is stolen and I regret taking part in the bad thing and want government to forgive me.

“Yes, if a man’s penis is stolen, our boss has the charm to return it to the original owner but in the case of the victim in Nabardo, the man (our boss) is dead and we don’t know how to restore the penis. The stolen penis is already in the hands of the late boss.”

Corroborating his colleague, 27-year- old, Bitrus Iliya said, “It is true that my colleague Joshua Yonana stole the penis of one man and gave it to me. Immediately I received the stolen penis, I sent it to the head of the team, Yonana Abubakar .

“To be honest, our boss did not disclose to us what he was going to do with the stolen penis and he didn’t tell us how much was our reward for each penis but only promised to settle us in cash after concluding what he intended to do with the penis. We started this job last Sunday.

“It is our boss that has the secret of the spiritual charm to steal and return the penis of unsuspecting victims and before his death, he confessed to security men that he had received the penis of the man we stole at Nabardo.

“Before his death, our boss had agreed to return the penis to the victim, but in the process, he attempted to run away and one of the hunters hit him with the handle of a gun and he slumped. Our boss had given 8 pm as the time to restore the penis but he died before 8 pm.”

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Auwal Musa Muhammad, noted that on September 28, the command’s monitoring detectives received a piece of information from a reliable source that some professional hunters namely; Muhammad Umar of Takanda village and Hussain Umar of Zaranda Village, arrested three suspects, Joshua Yonana, Bitrus Iliya, and Yonana Abubakar, all of Waya village in connection with organ theft.

According to CP Muhammad, interrogation by the hunters led to the beating up of the suspects in a bid to force them to unravel the facts of the allegation against them.

‘’Suddenly, one of the suspects, Yonana Abubakar, collapsed and was rushed to a nearby clinic but later died as confirmed by a medical doctor.

“On receipt of the report, a team of detectives led by DPO Toro swung into action, rushed to the scene, and arrested the members of the professional hunters while the corpse was released to the relatives for burial.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the three arrested suspects were accused of spiritually stealing a male organ of one Usman Sale at Sabon Garin Nabardo.

“During interrogations, the suspects confessed to having committed the alleged offence for ritual purposes which led to the arrest of their gang leader, who died during interrogation by the PROHAN. An investigation is still ongoing, after which the suspects will be charged to court for prosecution accordingly.”