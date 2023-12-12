Suspected Ambazonian fighters from Cameroon attack C’River community

Gunmen suspected to be Ambazonian freedom fighters from Cameroon, at the weekend, attacked Belegete in Becheve Ward of Obanliku Local Government Area in Northern Cross River State.

The bandits took Ogbechi Francis, the Village Head of the community, located on the mountain top adjoining the Obudu Ranch Resort, and scores of other persons captive during the attack.

It was gathered that scores of people were wounded in the attack, most of whom were taken to medical facilities in Obudu and Obanlikwu where they are currently receiving treatment.

Sunday Achue, the Assistant Youth Leader of the community, said the attack by Ambazonians, who are fighting the Cameroon government for an independent country, was not the first as the community had in the past been faced with constant harassment.

“Half of the village has been forced into compulsory refugee camps across Obanliku and Obudu LGAs because of frequent attacks from the Ambazonian bandits,”Achue stated.

He said the bandits regularly attack the place to cart away food and money from people, adding: “Each time they come, they kill our domestic animals and ransack the village for valuables, which they take away.”

Efforts to speak with the Divisional Police Officer in Obudu were not successful as his GSM number was not reachable while Ms Irene Ugbo, the Cross River Police Command spokesman said she was not aware of the attack.