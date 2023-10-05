The Supreme Court has fixed December 15 to deliver judgment in the appeal filed by the Federal Government against the Court of Appeal judgment that quashed the criminal charges against the embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, and ordered his release.

Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun fixed the judgment date on Thursday after taking arguments from Kanu’s lawyer, Mike Ozekhome SAN, and Tijani Gazali SAN, who stood for the Federal Government.

The Federal Government, while presenting its case, pleaded that the judgment of the Federal High Court in Abuja which upheld seven count charges against Kanu, be affirmed so that he can be brought for trial.

However, while opposing, Ozekhome maintained that the Federal Government has since 2021 been detaining Kanu illegally and unlawfully.

He pleaded that the judgment of the Court of Appeal, which quashed the charges against Kanu and ordered his immediate release be upheld.

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, had on October 13, 2022, in a judgment in an appeal filed and argued by Ozekhome, dismissed the remaining seven-count criminal charges brought against Kanu by the Federal Government at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The high court had, in an earlier ruling, retained seven counts out of the original 15 counts against Kanu after striking out eight out of the 15-count charge.

Justice Binta Nyako, while striking out eight charges, had held that Kanu had questions to answer on seven other counts.