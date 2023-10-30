Supreme court judgment: Nigeria is doomed - Atiku

Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25, 2023 presidential election, has noted that if the Supreme Court, which is the highest court in Nigeria, can ignore the cry of Nigerians despite evidences, then Nigeria has lost it and the country is doomed.

The former vice president who was responding to the Supreme Court verdict affirming the victory of Bola Tinubu, noted that despite the verdict, he will not leave the political arena.

The former Vice President said this at a press briefing in the nation’s capital, Abuja on Monday.

“As for me and my party, this phase of work is done. However, I am not going to go away, if you think I am going to go away, forget about it,” he said.

“For as long as I breathe, I will continue to struggle with other Nigerians to deepen our democracy. I will continue to work for the return of political and economical restructuring that the country needs,” he added.

Atiku accused Tinubu of presenting forged certificate to INEC, noting that his affirmation by the apex court means there’s no hope for Nigeria.

The former Vice President said history would subsequently vindicate his moves to truncate Tinubu’s victory.

“I am absolutely sure that history will vindicate me. The bigger loss is not mine but Nigerians,” he said.

More subsequently…