The Supreme Court has fixed Monday, October 23, 2023, for hearing of an appeal filed by Atiku Abubakar, challenging the judgement of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal, which upheld the victory of the All Progressives Congress, APC’s Bola Tinubu, according to DailyPost

Atiku had pleaded with the Supreme Court to jettison technicality and grant his application for leave to tender fresh and additional evidence to support his claim that Tinubu submitted a forged document to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to contest the February 25 presidential election.

The former vice-President predicated his plea on the grounds that presenting forged documents by any candidate, especially by a candidate for the highest office in the land, is a very grave constitutional issue that must not be encouraged.

The former vice president stated this in his reply on point of law to Tinubu’s objection to the grant of leave to Atiku to present the fresh evidence before the apex court.

And in a memo on Thursday, the apex court fixed Monday, October 23, for hearing of the appeal.