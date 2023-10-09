Support for Tinubu reason for Obasanjo's humiliation of Obas

Olusesan Laoye

The controversy, which has continued to trail the dehumanization of some traditional rulers in Oyo state, recently by the former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, takes fresh dimensions, as some legal luminaries, political analysts and Human Rights, organizations, have called for the review of the Acts, Edits and parliamentary legislations, which put the royal fathers in Nigeria under the control of political office holders.

The disrespect of the Yoruba monarchs by the former President, who was a special guest of honour at Iseyin, in the Oke Ogun area of Oyo State, where some projects were commissioned by the governor of the state , Engineer Seyi Makinde, was seen as a taboo, which was not expected from a person, who is well respected in Yorubaland and who is also a high chief, and the head of the king makers in Owu kingdom, in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Obasanjo, who was angry that the traditional rulers at the occasion, did not stand up for him and governor Makinde, when they came in and when the governor was at the podium, ordered the monarchs to stand up and sit down, which they too, obeyed, without hesitation, like kindergartens.

His action, which has continued to be on the lips of Nigerians and eliciting condemnations, is no longer seen as an insult to royalty both in Nigeria and African countries alone but other countries in the world, where the monarchy system still operates.

It was argued that Nigerian government, by now, ought to have put an enabling system in place that would accord the nation’s royal fathers their due respect.

Those who lampooned Obasanjo felt, if the populace, legislators and even government, at the federal, states, are serious and not pretending to love tradition, which makes them the subjects of the rulers, they should have pressed to put an end to the age long insults on the traditional institution, adding that if this should continue, the institution would continue to be subject of ridicule and those in authorities at the three tiers of government, would continue as well, to look down on the monarchical system in Nigeria.

It was said that a universal law is needed to save the monarchs and help them exercise their rights fully.

It was also observed that those in government at various times since Nigeria’s Independent, have been following the footsteps of the colonialist, who did not practically know the culture and traditions of the kings, who have been the custodians of their people’s culture, tradition and as well very powerful in the management of the affairs of their people.

Because of the enormous powers, which some monarchs do enjoy, the imperialists, had to use some draconian laws to whittle down the powers of such rulers and enforced their authorities on the African kings, regarded as lords, and administrators of the resources and wealth of their people.

Some of these rulers, who proved stubborn and tough were Deposed and exiled. The colonialists weakened the power of the traditional rulers and imposed enabling laws that also helped the depositions of the kings.

For instance, the Awujale of Ijebu Ode Oba Afidipote, fled the city on self exile to Epe, few miles to Ijebu Ode in 1883 to escape retribution of the British. The same was said to have happened to some powerful rulers too, in the Northern region.

It was observed too that in the then Western Region, the Action group government of the late stage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, dealt with Alaafin Adeyemi in 1955, on the allegations that he was in romance with an opposition political party. Also the Olowo of Owo, Oba Olateru Olagbegi was removed in1969 by a Military Governor, in the western Region, General Adeyinka Adebayo.

These have been the scenario all over Nigeria since the first Republic, as Nigerians and those in power, have continued throwing the traditional institutions to the dogs, weakening royalty and promoting politics that gives powers to those in government.

In recent times, several laws in place in some states have been used to send some traditional rulers packing.

Sections 38 of Oba and Chiefs laws of of Lagos State, section 6 cap 2 of the Northern Nigeria, section 13 of the Kano Emirates council law of 2019 are clear examples of such laws used to victimize some traditional rulers, who are outspoken against governments in their respective states.

Also in Oyo State, the new laws on the obas and Chiefs, now gives the governor the soul authority to determine who wears the crown and the appointment of who becomes the king.This has also become subject of controversy.

It would be recalled that the immediate past governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, used section 13 of the Kano Emirate council law, of 2019, to remove Emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi.

Even in Sokoto State, during the Military era, in 1996, Sultan Ibrahim Dasuki was dethroned, a situation, which sparked serious controversy, as some Muslims kicked against the action.

The issue of the then Head of State General Muhamnadu suspending the late Emir of Kano Alhaji Ado Bayero and his late friend, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Okun Ade Sijuade, for travelling out of Nigeria without taking permission from the government.

The subjection of traditional stool could be carried out at will by the governors, since they are the ones that have the power to approve the appointments of any traditional ruler before coronation and the handing over of the staff of office.

The argument therefore, is that the legislators both in the state and the National Assembly, should now rise up to save the traditional institutions from being abused by the powers that be. But the issue is that they are being timid and have become stooges to carry out any legislation to that effect because of the ways many of them were elected.

Even, some of these laws in place gives the local government chairmen the power that a traditional ruler would have to channel some of their requests to the governor through them.

Although the local councils have some power over the traditional rulers, they are being careful and cautious of the fact that the traditional rulers in their domains, are the leaders of the people and they always give them their due respect, since they realise that any action to dehumanize the rulers could spark trouble by the locals.

As the action of Obasanjo continue to generate heated debate and arguments, which even pitched him against one of his wives, Taiwo, nee Matins, who pleaded on his behalf for forgiveness, by the Yoruba monarchs, but many people have refused to look at the political aspect which was said could be the reason for the former president’s decision to take pound of flesh from some of the traditional rulers, who opposed him openly during the last presidential election.

It was believed that the most outspoken traditional ruler in Oyo state, the Olugban of Orile Igban, Oba Francis Olusola Alao, who is the Vice chairman of the Oyo state council of Obas, was the one targeted and, who Obasanjo wanted to show how superior he is to him.

The Oba during the presidential battle lampooned Obasanjo for backing the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, against President Bola Tinubu, of Yoruba extraction.

Although, Obasanjo did not react to the open confrontation of Oba Alao, then but saw his presence at the commissioning ceremony, as opportuned to show his importance over the Oba, a situation which was argued, affected others and now causing serious crisis for the former president, with the entire Yoruba race rising to condemned his action, describing it, as a taboo.

Those, who have risen against Obasanjo are the council of Yoruba Elders led by the former National Coach, Chief Adegboye Onigbinde, who said that the former president’s action against the royal fathers, was contemptuous and was carried out as if he was acting a drama. The group then asked him to tender unreserved apology to the entire Yoruba race.

Also, the Oke Ogun crusaders berated Obasanjo for acting as an headmaster by asking the monarchs to “rise up and sit down”, adding that he acted as if he was talking to soldiers under his command. The crusaders argued that Obasanjo has forgotten that he is no longer the president of Nigeria but now, an ordinary citizen, who could be ignored.

In his own reaction when contacted by the Business Hallmark, (BH) a legal luminary and former Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association, (NBA), Ikejja Branch, Prince Ade Ademuwagun said, that Obasanjo made the greatest mistake of his life as an old man, a person, who has held prominent positions in Nigeria and as well being a traditional chief, in Yoruba land, to have gone that far, in his humiliation of the monarchs.

Barrister Ademuwagun posited that Obasanjo has no constitutional power, to order the rulers around even, if he were to be the President of the country because our constitution does not have the provision that the Obas are compelled to stand up for any governor or president, at any function or gathering, where they are present.

A political analyst and public Affairs commentator and former Chief Press Secretary to Dr. Omololu Oluoyo, the former governor of Oyo State, Elder Moses Olorode, argued that Obasanjo’s action amounted to colonial mentality, which undermined the traditional institution in Nigeria.

He said, the traditional rulers, who are the custodian of our culture and heritage deserve respect and honour from all and sundry for the mere fact that they are there, for life whereas, the position of a governor ends after four years and if lucky could not go further than eight years, of two terms, after which they come back to be normal citizens, who will still come back to be subjects of the traditional rulers in their respective areas.

In his reaction, the Olugban, who is said to be at the centre of the controversy and, who it was believed Obasanjo targeted, in a recent statement, pointed out that the former president’s action was political, because some of them did not support his stand..

He pointed out that the monarchs in Oyo State did not regret backing Tinubu during the presidential election. He, however, pointed out that the issue has become an internal affairs to be visited at the Oyo State of council of Obas and Chiefs meeting, adding that their silence should not be regarded as an act of cowardice.

Despite all the condemnation and the attack, Obasanjo remained unrepentant and still standing tall, and justifying his outburst against the traditional rulers.