Super Falcons move up to 32nd in latest FIFA ranking

Nigeria’s Super Falcons have moved up eight spots from 40th to 32nd in FIFA’s women’s latest rankings.

The list released on Friday by the world football governing body showed that the eleven-time African champions also remained rooted as the foremost female national team in Africa.

The significant improvement in the team’s global ranking is due to the impressive outing at the just concluded 2023 Women’s World Cup.

The Falcons drew against Canada in their first game and defeated Australia, the co-hosts, in their second match before holding the Republic of Ireland to a goalless draw to qualify out of group B with five points.

The Nigerians played England, the European champions, in the second round and were defeated 4-2 on penalties.

In the latest ranking, South Africa and Cameroon also maintained their slots as the second and third-best teams in Africa.

Sweden became the number one in the world, followed by Spain, the newly crowned world champions.

The US dropped to third, while England and France remained unmoved in the fourth and fifth spots, respectively.