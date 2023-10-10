Super Eagles Portugal camp opens ahead of Saudi Arabia friendly

The camp of Nigeria’s Super Eagles opened Tuesday, in Portugal ahead of international friendlies against Saudi Arabia and Mozambique.

The Eagles will play the Green Falcons of Saudi Arabia in the city of Portimão, Portugal on Friday, before facing the Mambas of Mozambique in the same city three days later.

The Jose Peseiro coached team go into the Saudi Arabia game with a winning streak of three games after qualifying for the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Peseiro had earlier named a 25-man squad for the encounter, recalling defenders Kenneth Omeruo and Bright Osayi-Samuel, as well as midfielder Alex Iwobi and forward Terem Moffi.

However, the coach later handed call-ups to the trio Sadiq Umar, Chidozie Awaziem and Tyronne Ebuehi.

The late invitation was largely due to injuries to Taiwo Awoniyi, Jamilu Collins and Ola Aina.