Super Eagles down three places in latest FIFA ranking

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have dropped three places in the latest Federation of International Football Federation (FIFA) ranking.

The Nigerian team were previously ranked 32 but are now in the 35th position.

Jose Peseiro’s side also dropped from fourth to the fifth position in Africa.

The Atlas Lions of Morocco, Terangha Lions of Senegal, Carthage Eagles of Tunisia and Indomitable Lions of Cameroon are the African teams ahead of the Super Eagles in the ranking.

The Super Eagles, who failed to qualify for the just concluded 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, also lost their friendlies against Costa Rica and Portugal last month.

Brazil remain the number one ranked team in the world despite exiting the World Cup at the quarter-final stage.

Recently crowned world champions, Argentina moved to the second position in the ranking.