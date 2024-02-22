Sunday Igboho returns to Nigeria

Connect with us

Sunday Adeyemo, a Yoruba nation agitator, popularly called Sunday Igboho, has returned to Nigeria to bury his mother.

His spokesman, Olayomi Koiki, disclosed his return in a video on X on Wednesday.

“I can confirm that Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho is currently on his way to Igboho Town for the final burial of his mother Mrs  S.A. Adeyemo,” Koiki’s caption said.

“The body of MRS S.A Adeyemo was picked up from the mortuary in Saki Town some few hours ago.”

Igboho was in 2021 arrested by the security forces in Benin Republic about three weeks after the Department of State Services declared him wanted for allegedly stockpiling arms, an allegation he has since denied.

He had fled to the country after the DSS invaded his home in an attempt to arrest him.

