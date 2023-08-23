By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

To cushion the effect of subsidy removal by President Bola Tinubu, Osun State government on Wednesday, inaugurated a standing committee charged with the responsibility of distributing palliatives to residents and vulnerable citizens of the state.

This is as the government denied the rumour that 3,000 bags of rice received as palliatives from the Federal Government to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal have been shared among politicians.

The State Commissioner for information and public Enlightenment, Hon kolapo Alimi stated this while addressing the media on the update of the palliatives .

Alimi warned the opposition to desist from peddling unfounded rumors that government had received the palliatives and shared among politicians, saying they were all lies and should be disregard.

Alimi also hinted that the N5 billion promised by the Federal government to the states as part measures to cushion effects of Subsidy is yet to be received, contrary to the lies spreading around by the opposition.

However, he said the state is expecting the second batch of Federal Government food Palliatives of 14,320 bags of rice.

“The committee has just been inaugurated, by the Deputy Governor of the state, Prince Kola Adewusi on Wednesday. The committee are more concerned about the assignment. We have representatives of CAN, Muslims Community, Labour leaders and other stakeholders

“The most important thing is that before we have been telling you that we have received 2,400 as it’s today we have received 3,000 bags of rice and we are still expecting over 14,000 bags. In their own wisdom they try to say it will be better to distribute 17,000 once rather than distributing 3,000 that is on ground now .

“As it is today we heard that N5 bilion is given to each of the states. We have not receive any kobo but we are expecting that it would be received. And I can tell you immediately the money is received our governor is always transparent he will equally address state on it.

“In our account book we have not received alert or any money in relation to N5 billion palliatives. What we have received happens to be 3,000 bags of rice. We call on stakeholders to dispel the rumour.

He explained that the state government is finalizing the template for distribution which he promised will ensure that all segments of the society benefit from the distribution exercise.

“The Government wants to ensure full delivery before launching out on the distribution. We assure the public of transparency and accountability in the sharing of the foodstuff to the citizenry.”

Speaking on behalf of the committee, Alhaji Mustapha Olawuyi who represented the Muslim community, said the 3,000 bags of rice received are intact and were yet to be distributed .

He urged the general public to be rest assured that as soon as the next batch arrives, they will be distributed accordingly, adding that vulnerable people will be the first to be considered.