Students must be more pragmatic, certificate no longer enough - Dr. Adepoju

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

A call has gone to the students in Nigeria to be more pragmatic in pursuing their educational careers as certificates are not long enough in the present circumstances.

The Rector, Distinct Polytechnic, Ekosin, Osun state, Dr A.T. Adepoju made this assertion at the inaugural students and staff workshop on the essence of skills acquisition in tertiary institutions to buttress the skills development on the admission drive held in the Institution recently.

According to him, the era of lazing around in Nigeria is over and now is time to wake the giant in all Nigerian students to be more pragmatic in their approach to their studies.

Adepoju charged all staff and students to rise up to the current wave in global challenges by being the solutions the world needs through conscious efforts in ensuring that the relevance the world needs come from African continent.

He stressed further that the current wave, if not attended to by all, most especially in Africa, many would be jobless because of the attendant effect of digitization based on the youth compliance.

The Rector noted that the institution is poised to ensure that the needed skills are acquired before any student graduates from the institution so as not to be liability the society.

He said, “leadership starts now by discovering your potential and looking for means of actualizing it for the benefit of the general populace.”

He averred that the admission currently going on in the institution would be more proactive on skills-acquisition, not on any theoretical aspect of the academics so that the graduands would be able to compete favourably with their contemporaries globally without fear or favour, most especially, on job creation.

He enjoined all to discover themselves by looking inward and thinking out of the box.

In their separate interviews after the workshop, Mr. Moses K.A., Mr. M.O. Olatunji, Mrs. Araoye A.O and Mr. J.A. Soladoye commended the organizers of the workshop and promised that all what had been discussed would be put to use for the benefit of all and sundry.