Students in public schools in Osogbo, capital of Osun State were on Tuesday sent home following the nationwide strike declared by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

The two unions had begun nationwide strike over the battering of NLC President, Joe Ajaero in Owerri.

Generally the unions that have joined the strike include National Union of Electricity Employees, Maritime Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MWUN), National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions Employees (NUBIFIE), Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Polytechnics (SSANIP), National Union of Food Beverage and Tobacco Employees, Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria, and the Nigeria Union of Railway Workers.

Others include National Union of Postal and Telecommunication Employees, National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), and Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees.

In Osogbo students from various public primary and secondary schools were seen on the roads and streets, heading back home, News Agency of Nigeria reported.

At CAC Grammar School, Gbodofon, Osogbo, the gate was left wide open as students were moving out of the school premises while some teachers were seen gathered under a tree, holding discussions.

Similarly, some banks in Osogbo refused to open their doors to customers, while some were sceptical about opening and few opened for business transactions.

Most offices at the state secretariat in Abere were deserted, with few workers observed going into and moving about within the secretariat.

A staffer of the secretariat, who spoke to NAN under anonymity, said the strike has not started taking shape, and that if it was like the previous nationwide strikes, the gates to the secretariat would have been shut with members of the NLC and other labour unions blocking the gates.

Security personnel were seen stationed at the secretariat entrance, likewise at some strategic locations in Osogbo.

Mrs Modupeola Oyedele, Osun State NLC Caretaker Chairperson, said that the strike complies with the directive from the NLC and TUC headquarters.

Oyedele said the instruction to their members was to stay away from work, and that there would not be any form of street protest.

“We are not doing street protest with the strike. The instruction is for workers to abstain from work and we are complying.

“Public schools have sent back their students in compliance with the strike. Many sent their student back this morning because the strike directive came late last night, so that is why students were turned back after getting to school.

“We are ensuring that there is compliance as our officials are at the state secretariat to ensure workers do not resume in their offices,” she said.

The labour unions on Monday evening directed their members and affiliates to withdraw their services starting from Tuesday (today), a move the government terms illegal.

Bank, electricity workers join strike over in Imo

Meanwhile, in Imo, various organisations including banks, electricity workers, among others joined the nationwide strike on Tuesday.

Similarly, the Office of the Federal Controller of Works was completely deserted on Tuesday.