BY EMEKA EJERE

National chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has cautioned against further harassment of a former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria {CBN}, Dr Obadiah Mailafia, by men of the Directorate of State Services (DSS).

The DSS and the Nigeria Police have been investigating Mailafia since the past three weeks over statements he made during a radio interview, accusing an unnamed northern governor of being a commander of the Boko Haram terror group.

In a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, the PDP chairman said the frequent invitation extended to Mailafia by the DSS within the past few weeks was disrespectful of the status of the former CBN deputy governor.

Secondus urged the DSS to always gauge the mood of the times and adjust themselves to democratic dispensation by learning to accommodate dissenting views.

Stating that Mailafia had made contributions to the development of the country, Secondus said that democracy dictates that citizens be allowed to have their say even when they cannot have their way on any issue.

He said it was repugnant for the DSS to continue to harass someone that had served his country at such a high level just because he held dissenting views.

The party chair added that in trying to intimidate Mailafia, the DSS has continued to traumatise him, saying however that no amount of pressure will deter the people from expressing their views “under a government that has clearly lost focus and direction”.