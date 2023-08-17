It was yet another bearish session on the floor of the Nigerian stock market on Wednesday as downtrend extended on profit taking by investors.

The All Share Index dropped by 0.47% to close at 64,625.28 points from the previous close of 64,928.98 points.

The Market Capitalisation grew by 0.04% to close at N35.370 trillion from the previous close of N35.357 trillion, thereby adding N13 billion.

An aggregate of 291.7 million units of shares were traded in 6,213 deals, valued at N7.4 billion.

The Market Breadth closed negative as 19 equities emerged as gainers against 31 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

TANTALIZER led other gainers with 10.00% growth to close at N0.44 from the previous close of 0.40.

Ikeja Hotel and Cornerstone Insurance among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.82% and 9.30% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Eterna Oil led other price decliners as it shed 9.86% of its share price to close at N16.00 from the previous close of N17.75.

Sunu Assurance and OMATEK among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.62% and 8.11% respectively.

Volume Drivers

TRANSCORP traded about 36 million units of its shares in 375 deals, valued at N147.5 billion.

UBA traded about 23 million units of its shares in 367 deals, valued at N325 million.

ACCESSCORP traded about 17.7 million units of its shares in 375 deals, valued at N299 million.