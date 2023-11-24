Sterling Bank continues support for Ake Festival

Sterling Bank, Nigeria’s leading commercial bank, is proud to announce its continued partnership with the Book Buzz Foundation for the 11th edition of the Ake Arts and Books Festival, taking place from November 22nd to 24th, 2023, in Ikeja, Lagos.

This collaboration reaffirms Sterling Bank’s unwavering commitment to enriching lives and investing in the communities it serves. The bank firmly believes that its prosperity is intertwined with the thriving of the community it operates in.

Maurice Igugu, Chief Marketing Officer of Sterling Bank, highlighted the bank’s ongoing commitment to five key sectors of the economy under its HEARTS strategy: Health, Education, Agriculture, Renewable Energy, and Transportation. “Through strategic investments in education,” said Mr. Igugu, “we aim to empower communities with knowledge, equipping them to combat poverty and elevate their standards of living.”

The Ake Festival, founded by director Lola Shoneyin, plays a vital role in nurturing the creativity of young individuals and enabling them to flourish. Sterling Bank remains steadfast in its support of the festival as part of its continued efforts to promote creativity and community growth.

The 2023 edition of the festival adopts the theme of “Blood Ties,” exploring concepts of family, love, relationships, loss, and togetherness. This theme reflects the festival’s commitment to inclusivity and promoting a diverse range of voices and perspectives.

Lola Shoneyin expressed her gratitude for the partnership with Sterling Bank and Luminate, organizations aligned with the festival’s goal of celebrating and promoting creativity while facilitating discussions that empower the youth. She also introduced a notable addition to this year’s festival, The Africa Rights Forum, which aims to train agents and editors in sub-Saharan Africa to navigate the global rights market and enable African publishers to establish a presence in the global marketplace.

Visitors to the festival can look forward to stimulating panel discussions covering a diverse range of topics and featuring some of Africa’s finest thinkers. “This year,” said Shoneyin, “we have eight incredible panel discussions with some of Africa’s brightest minds. Everyone leaves Aké Festival feeling enriched.”

Beyond panel discussions, the festival will showcase in-depth interviews with a diverse array of writers from Africa and beyond, delving into the themes they explore, their memorable characters, and the magical worlds they create for readers.