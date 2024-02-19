Stanley Nwabali, Super Eagles goalkeeper, has been conferred with a chieftaincy title by the Nzeobi Amuda, the traditional ruler of Egbema Kingdom, Rivers State.

The title, ‘Ugo Egbema’ (The Pride of Egbema), was conferred on the Chippa United goalkeeper following his performance at the recently concluded 2023 African Cup of Nations in Cote D’Ivoire where Nigeria finished second.

BSN reports that Amuda, who is also the chairman ONELGA Council of Chiefs, said the title conferred on Nwabali is in recognition of the honour the goalkeeper brought to Egbema Kingdom and ONELGA following his performance for the Super Eagles.

News continues after this Advertisement

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, on Friday, gifted the Rivers-born Nwabali N20m and conferred on him the honour of Distinguished Service Star of Rivers State.

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday also honoured each player and official of the Nigerian Super Eagles with the Member of the Order of the Niger national award for securing the silver medal at the just-concluded AFCON.

News continues after this Advertisement