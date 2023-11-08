Spider bite kills Brazilian musician, Darlyn Morais

Darlyn Morais, a Brazilian singer, has died after being bitten by a spider at his home in the northeastern city of Miranorte in Brazil on October 31.

Daily Mail reports that the 28-year-old Morais was said to have developed an allergic reaction to the spider bite on his face and was admitted to a hospital on Sunday. He died on Monday, November 6.

His 18-year-old stepdaughter also suffered a spider bite and was hospitalised and in stable condition, Morais’ wife, Jhullyenny Lisboa, told the Brazilian news outlet, G1.

Lisboa said that Morais experienced body fatigue and that the colour of the bruise on his face started to change as a result of the bite.

Morais developed allergic reactions later during the week and visited a hospital in Miranorte, where he was treated and discharged on Friday.

Lisboa said, “He felt weakness in his body, and his face started to darken on the same day, October 31. He went to the hospital and was admitted to Palmas General Hospital on Sunday.”

Morais immersed himself in the music world at the age of 15 and sang forró, a popular genre of music in Brazil’s northeast region that is based on a combination of the accordion, zabumba, and metal triangle. His small, three-man band included his brother and a friend.