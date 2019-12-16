Special survey: 2020: Experts predict tough prospects

By ADEBAYO OBAJEMU

It should be a dismal picture, but many analysts who assessed the country’s economic prospects believe that gloom and bleak may be the only words adequate and appropriate to describe and predict the outlook for next year given the way the economic ship of state is being rendered rudderless with no identifiable compass to row it into safe berth. There is soaring unemployment, high debt service, high inflation and rising poverty among other grim indices, which translate to growing inequalities and poverty for many.

Nigeria for the fourth year in a row, with economic growth estimated by the International Monetary Fund, IMF at 2.3 per cent, undershooting the 2.6 per cent increase in population is hanging on a thread from slipping into another recession. The Fund does not see this scenario reversing before 2022, a grim prospect for the 200m people in a country whose gross domestic product per head is a little over $2,000.

Despite lower global prices, the oil sector has made modest progress this year, according to economic experts who spoke to BusinessHallmark. Production is up, thanks to the Egina oilfield coming on line and fewer acts of sabotage by militants in the Niger Delta.

Dr. Olufemi Omoyele, an investment expert who teaches Management at Redeemer University, does not see any cause for cheers; he said non-oil growth has fallen back to just 1.6 per cent year-on-year in the second quarter, held back by a lack of investment.

He does not like many other observers foresee any material change in the near-term, with government finances constrained by weak revenues, consumers under pressure and business hampered by restrictions on access to foreign currency.

“The border closure on the short term has proved counterproductive and is going to have a long time negative ramifications on the economy”, he disclosed to this newspaper.

Omoyele is not alone in identifying economic repercussions arising from border closure. The continued closure, many experts have admitted, would exacerbate the stagnation of the economy.

Chief Titus Okunrounmu, a former director of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), told reporters in Southwest town of Ota in Ogun state last week that the closure would stifle economic growth of the country.

The Nigerian government had in August partially closed the country’s borders with neighboring countries as a proactive measure in checking cases of smuggling into the country and insecurity.

Okunrounmu, who served as director in the department of budget of the apex bank, said shutting down of borders will further complicate economic challenges as the nation is still importing a lot of goods into the country.

“Closing the nation’s borders is not the solution to our economic under-development,” he added.

The economy will continue to be stagnant because the smugglers would find alternative means of bringing their goods into the country and warned that the trend would negatively affect revenue generation, the former banker said.

He urged the government to take steps to develop the economy by looking inwards to proffer solutions to the immediate problems affecting the economy.

Meanwhile, the Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents said over 500 trucks loaded with perishable goods were stranded at Seme following the partial closure of the border. Mr. Bisiriyu Fanu, a senior member of the association, told reporters in Lagos penultimate Thursday that the stranded goods belonged to genuine importers who had paid government duties but got stuck by the partial border closure. According to him, the partial border closure is impacting negatively on the nation’s economy.

“The impact of the closure is enormous, if you go to some markets in Lagos like Balogun, Idumagbo, Idumota and Oyingbo, people from neighboring countries who always patronize them are no more coming,” he added.

Fanu urged the government to take physical examination of the trucks at the border post and allow them into the country.

The joint-border security exercise, code-named “Ex-Swift Response”, was ordered by the government and was aimed at securing Nigeria’s land and maritime borders. The exercise commenced on Aug. 19 and was being jointly conducted by the Customs, Immigration, Police and military personnel and coordinated by the Office of the National Security Adviser.

Speaking on prospects, Dr. Ahmed Mohammed, a political economist at the University of Ilorin told BusinessHallmark that government must do more in the area of power and come out with sustainable and realistic policy. The economic team must be allowed to drive the economy, we need strong vision on the fiscal policy, and the monetary policy must also be driven by realities on the ground, adding there is a need to reduce political pressures on monetary and fiscal policy.

He said that the “outlook depends on the pace of implementing the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan, which anchors Nigeria’s industrialization by establishing industrial clusters and staple crop processing zones to give firms a competitive edge through access to raw materials, skilled labor, technology, and materials.

“The Power Sector Reform Program, if effectively implemented, could attract private investment. It targets 10 gigawatts(10,000MW) of operational capacity by 2020. But Nigeria needs to reorient its federal budget, currently dominated by recurrent spending, toward more capital expenditure and accumulating savings to sustain social spending.

“The federal government has made strides with institutional and governance reforms, including implementation of the Integrated Financial Management and Information System and the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System. The enactment of the Secured Transactions in Movable Assets Act 2017 has institutionalized and widened coverage of collateral to stimulate lending to small and medium enterprises.

Although Nigeria has a relatively low debt-to-GDP ratio, there is need for fiscal prudence to avoid a debt trap, especially as global interest rates start to rise. Therefore, contraction of new external debt should balance spending needs with capacity to improve the economy’s competitiveness and stimulate growth.

Mr. Chidi Ajaegbu, former President of Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and CEO of Heritage Capital Markets Ltd, is not impressed with the state of the economy.

“I’ m a bit worried for the economy because the government has not pushed policies that should galvanize the economy. The nation is going to use 25% of its budget to service debt, 60 of the budget will be used to fund recurrent expenditure and we are still borrowing. It is not sustainable. A large chunk of our foreign exchange comes through oil. When the oil is challenged what happens.

“In fact, the economic outlook for 2020 is negative or at best flat. So many things are not right. Our infrastructure has collapsed and no economy can grow without infrastructure. We are playing a lot of politics and paying attention to irrelevances rather than face the real issues. We should reflect and focus on far reaching strategies to redirect our policies”.

Mr. Johnson Chukwu, Chief Executive Officer, Cowry Asset Management Limited in a chat with this newspaper said; “I am aligning my projections with that of the World Bank which expects the Nigerian economy to grow by 2.1 per cent. We need structural reforms to enable the economy grow. If we base our projections on the current/existing policies, we should not expect any significant improvement on the economy. It will still remain at 2.3 or at most 2.5 per cent which is not good for the country”.

Mr. John Ashbourne, senior emerging markets economist, Capital Economics consultancy, said; “In the short term, the government needs to abandon its protectionist trade policies and tightly managed currency regime. This would encourage investment and allow for more competition. In the longer term, the government needs to diversify its revenue sources, formalise the non-oil economy and break up large uncompetitive companies that have near-monopolistic powers. The government should also stop subsidising petrol, which is an expensive policy with few benefits. There is, unfortunately, little chance of these things happening quickly”.

Ms. Amaka Anku, Africa head for the Eurasia Group consultancy recently said that government must do more to lift people from poverty. She said “Nigerians have been getting poorer for some time now. That is largely because we have had an uncompetitive and largely unproductive economy [with] poor infrastructure, poor human capital and education and poor welfare. It would be great to see longstanding [infrastructure] projects completed, such as the [Lagos-Kano] railway that has been in the works since the early 2000s.

Nonso Obikili, director, Turgot Centre for Economics, Abuja, in his own assessment frowned at the sluggish pace of the economy.

“The economy continues to be sluggish. To get back to strong growth, more investment is needed and it is unclear where that will come from. A surge in oil revenue-driven investment is unlikely. Other investments, besides short-term portfolio flows, continue to be hampered by the difficult operating environment and uncertainties in the foreign exchange market. To break out of this trap Nigeria will need to show it is a serious investment destination, for example by enacting legislative-driven reforms to attract capital to infrastructure”.

Many experts who spoke to this newspaper said while GDP growth has disappointed in recent years, largely because of the collapse in the price of oil in 2014 and poor accumulation of savings up to that point, five years on, there are signs of a turn-round. Oil sector growth saw its strongest momentum for some time in 2019, accelerating to more than 5 per cent year on year. Non-oil GDP has lagged behind but the hope is that better adherence to a tighter budget cycle in 2020, and an initiative to encourage more bank lending, may bring faster economic growth.

Domestic production of staple foods, such as rice, is still significantly below consumption. Banning food importers from foreign exchange markets, combined with border closures, is likely to push up food prices, according to experts. This will effect inflation in the coming months.

Double-digit and rising inflation is problematic for the central bank because it limits its scope to use monetary policy to boost the sluggish economy. In the medium term it has implications for the de facto fixed exchange-rate regime with the naira diverging even further from the real effective exchange rate.

The Breton Wood Institutions also foresee a bleak, bleary future for the country. The World Bank had reduced the country’s growth forecast by 0.1 percent. It blamed issues such as multiple exchange rates, foreign exchange restrictions, subsidy, high inflation and low non-oil revenues as some of the hurdles to the economy’s growth. The Bank revised Nigeria’s economic growth for 2019 from 2.1 to 2.0 percent.

The Bank added that it expects Nigeria to grow by 2.1 percent in 2020 and 2021 as well. It said the reason for its lowered forecast for the country is because ‘The medium- term growth outlook continues to be constrained by a weak macroeconomic policy environment and slow policy implementation.’

No less scary is the much respected Moody’s Investors Service’s report on the country’s economy. Moody’s, one of the global credit rating agencies, in its most recent report, changed its outlook on Nigeria’s credit ratings to negative from stable. It affirmed its B2 long –term local and foreign currency issuer ratings, the B2 foreign currency senior unsecured ratings, and the B2 foreign currency senior unsecured MTN program rating on the country.

According to the rating agency, the negative outlook reflected Moody’s view of increasing risks to the government’s fiscal strength and external position.

Analysts say the report sends a strong signal to prospective investors who might have otherwise loved to take advantage of the huge market size of the Nigerian economy. It expressed concerns that the country’s weak government finances will worsen, adding that government may likely resort to fire brigade, opaque and costly options to finance a rising debt burden.

Dr. Boniface Chizea, a financial analyst, in his own view sees silver linings at the end of the tunnel.

’’ I think that by the indicators, it’s obvious that the economy, compared to what obtained in 2019, is going to be better. There is likely going to be an improvement. I say so because of few indicators. If you check the budget for instance, there is a good chance that the budget will be able to return to the normal calendar year, and once we are able to do that, one would expect that automatically, psychologically it would create a better environment for us to be able to implement the budget. If you follow what has been happening, we are still talking about 2019 budget that it is supposed to be there till June 2020.

“That’s what you get when the budget is fluctuating. You find out that at the end of the day, you spend your time only on current expenses because you have to pay salaries and meet other costs. But capital projects are not receiving due attention. So, we expect that from that perspective, we expect to see some improvements with the budget.

‘’We hope that as we go forward, we will bring in this three-year rolling plan so that capital that run beyond one year can still be accommodated in the plan. The other point is that, if you look at the finance bill, the argument has been whether it is debt or revenue. The fiscal authorities have said to us that it’s revenue. Yes, we are challenged. We have a situation where we are now going to spend about 60 percent of revenue to service debt. Certainly, that’s an unsustainable situation to be. So, if finance bill will help us to boost revenue, and it comes on stream quickly, we will see some improvements in that respect.

Already, VAT has been increased from 5% to 7.5% and we have seen some inflow from that.

‘’Then, there is harmony between the national assembly and the president. People say that the senate under Ahmad Lawan is rubber stamp senate. But on the flip side, what it means is that all the delays we have suffered due to lack of harmonious working relationship between the executive and the legislature will disappear. Things will begin to happen faster.

You also look at the border closure. Let me say, first of all, that when it happened, I was not in support of it. But now I’m being regaled with the benefits we are getting from that. If that will reduce the money we spend on subsidy of petroleum products, savings will be coming from there. Again, Customs now is talking about enhanced revenue intake, everything is looking upwards.

“You look at the environment, you look at the Central Bank, and everyone is trying to be up and doing. The Central Bank is increasing lending deposit ratio from about 65% now to 70% as I learnt. The oil market is steady because OPEC is restraining production. I hope it doesn’t affect Nigeria’s quota.

On his part, the acting-commissioner for Insurance, Mr. Sundy Thomas, noted that the importance of infrastructure and security in achieving economic growth cannot be overemphasized. He expressed hope that by next year Nigerians will begin to feel the impact of various constructions and initiatives that the federal government has embarked upon.

“I also expect that efforts by the government to tackle insecurity will be improved upon to guarantee a more conducive atmosphere for economic activities”, Thomas said. He stated that the ongoing recapitalization in the insurance industry will be completed in the year 2020, pointing out that business may be slowed down but confidence will be rebuilt.

“In the insurance sector where I work, we’re going to conclude our recapitalization “, he said. “I want to believe that business will slow down a bit, but confidence will be rebuilt.”