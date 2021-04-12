Olusesan Laoye

There were strong indications that former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, may have been boxed to a corner at the South West Peoples Democratic party (PDP) congress which takes off today in Osogbo, the Osun State Capital.

Feelers from the congress indicate that Fayose who had complained about the nomination of Senator Dinno Meilaye as chairman of the screening committee, has pipped down after seeing the handwiting on the wall that if the congress eventualy takes place, majority of his candidates would loose out, while all those with Governor Seyi Makinde Of Oyo State may emerge as winners.

It was learnt that after the screening excercise, which took place on Sunday and the picture was clear that all the leaders and even some of those who were earlier with Fayose backed out and shiffted camp, he has, through an aide pleaded that the positions be shared.

Although it was not clear as to whether his appeal would be considered, there were strong indications that the national leaders at a meeting chaired by former Senate President Bukola Salraki, may consider the need to have Fayose’s men on board but not with key positions that could be used to rock the boat of the party in the South West and at the national level.

All the party officials and members are said to be keeping sealed lips while all is set for the congress which venue has been shifted from the State Stadium to WOCDIF Centre.

Also leaders of the party have been holding series of meetings.

Meanwhile the Chairman of the congress screening committee, Senator Dino Mellaye has said that the panel was fair to all and assured that the screening was done in a manner that would not bring crisis or give room for any litigation.

He disclosed that some aspirants were disqualified but refused to mention their names which would make people know the camps they belong to.

But it was learnt that after sending the list to the head office of the party, the national secretariat eventually cleared all the conntestants to give peace a chance and to avoid any rancor.