Five thousand youths from the 21 local government areas of Anambra State have been empowered with N2 billion start-up capital by Governor Chukwuma Soludo after completing the ‘One Youth, Two Skills’ training initiated by the state government.

The number constitutes the first batch of beneficiaries of the programme who have received their cheques in Awka after their training.

The member representing Dunukofia Constituency in the Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon. Chuks Azotani, who is the chairman of the committee on Information Technology and Creative Economy, urged the beneficiaries to efficiently invest the start-up capital in the trained skills and businesses to achieve the objectives of the scheme.

The lawmaker, who commended Governor Soludo for initiating the life-changing programme that would curb unemployment and restiveness among the youths, noted that it would also play a pivotal role in building young entrepreneurs who will, in turn, become self-sufficient and employers of labour.

“The positive effects of this programme of 1 youth, 2 skills initiated by the Soludo administration being facilitated by the state Ministry of Youth Development, will foster robust economic impacts in the areas of Information, Communication and Technology.

“I urge the trained beneficiaries of this landmark programme to effectively apply the skills and knowledge they received. I also implore the beneficiaries to judiciously invest their seed capital efficiently so as to become successful business owners and employers of labour in the state”.

The lawmaker was particularly happy that about 100 beneficiaries of the first batch of the programme came from Dunukofia Local Government area, assuring youths from the area that more good things would come to them.

Azotani advised Nigerian youths generally to engage in meaningful ventures, especially ICT, adding that the Soludo administration has more programmes aimed at creating platforms for socio-economic development of Anambra State.

He also called on Anambra people to join hands and support the state government’s efforts in transforming the state to be more prosperous and liveable.