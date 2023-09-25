Soldiers rescue seven more Zamfara university students

Soldiers of the Joint Task Force (JTF), Operation Hadarin Daji have rescued another seven female students of the Federal University of Gusau (FUG) in Zamfara.

Recall that on Friday, bandits attacked the university and made away with over 20 students from their rented lodge in Sabon Gida, Bungudu LGA of the state.

According to Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency publication focused on the Lake Chad region, the seven students were rescued alongside three male workers of Gupran Engineering services LTD.

The troops had earlier rescued six female students on Friday.

This means a total of 13 students have been rescued so far.

The names of the freed students are as follows:

Name Course Matric number Level State

Rukayya Sani Batola Educ Chemistry 2110405077 200 Level Zamfara

Merry Monday MCB 2010301126 300 Level

Maryam Salawuddeen Accounting 191020106 300 Level Osun

Salamatu Jummai Dahiru MCB 2110301034 200 LEVEL

Fiddausi Abdulazeez Edu Biology 2110404008 200 Level

Amamatullahi Asabe Dahiru Education Chemistry 2110405010 200 Level

Ketora Bulus Education Physics 2210407027 100 Level Kaduna

Felicia Sunday Computer Science 2110308127 200 Level Osun

Jamila Ahmad BCH 2220304001 200 LEVEL Kogi

Aisha Aminu Ujong Edu Physics 1710113023 GRADUATED Cross River

Mariya Abdulrahman Usman English 1810103018 400 Level Katsina

Usaina Abdulrahman Education English 2210402007 100 Level Katsina

Saadatu Aminu Abubakar Education Biology 2010404011