Socialite Farida Abdulkabir blames failed marriage for suicide attempt

Popular Lagos State socialite and CEO of House of Phreedah, Farida Abdulkabir, also known as Farida Sobowale, has blamed failed marriage for her suicide attempt on Thursday night.

BH had reported that Abdulkabir was rescued after she attempted to jump into the Lagos lagoon on Thursday night.

In a viral voice note on social media, she said her N100 million marriage with fellow Lagos socialite, Demola Okulaja, crashed after two months.

As a fallout of her crashed marriage, she could not endure depression and decided to end her life as she alighted from her black-coloured Sport Utility Vehicle on the Third Mainland Bridge to plunge into the lagoon.

Abdulkabir said after Okulaja walked out of the matrimonial home, she’s been frustrated with many suicidal attempts.

She said, “Friends and families warned me not to go into the marriage. They told me that the man only wanted my money but I was recalcitrant.

“I am so sorry for putting my children in such a position. I would not have forgiven myself if I had abandoned them after committing suicide.

Abdulkabir and her estranged hubby engaged in altercations, revealing shocking family secrets on social media, attacking themselves, and calling themselves unprintable names.