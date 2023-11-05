The Ebonyi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says its attention has been drawn to ‘the latest ignoble campaign of calumny mounted by a few political renegades who betrayed the party during the last 2023 general elections.’

According to the party in a statement on Sunday by Dr. Augustine Nwazunku, its Ebonyi State chairman, “these elements, led by one Sen. Obinna Ogba have since then capitalized on their shameless treacherous capitulation to embark on a series of endless opportunistic activities to make themselves appear too important.”

The party accused Senator Ogba of “indulging in politics of wilful cynicism devoid of moral considerations. To them, honesty of purpose is old fashioned. He is committed to a hedonistic political behaviour based on Pharonic self-love.”

The statement continued: “His decision to leave PDP for APC is because of his failure to win the PDP guber primaries in 2022. This is a concrete manifestation of wilful political anarchism, syndicalism, individualism and personality cultism.

“We in the PDP had decided to forge ahead without the distractions of these planted fifth-columnists but they are making the process of leaving PDP for the APC become an endless programme of stage-managed noise-making.

“A few months ago, when Sen. Obinna Ogba opened his private radio station in Abakaliki, he invited APC big wigs including the state status quo Governor, His Excellency, Gov. Francis Ogbonnia Nwifuru. On that occasion, he, Ogba, announced that he was still working out on how to join the ruling party in the state.

“This is seven months after these characters betrayed the PDP and worked for APC during the last general elections. For them to come back now to announce that they were leaving the party is an act of childish political gerry-mandering.

“If we ignore them, they will still come back tomorrow to make more noises. It is unfortunate that people like Sen. Ogba have allowed themselves to be used as willing tools for the destruction of politics in Nigeria. After all, Ogba was an unknown political quantity before the PDP catapulted him to various eminent positions in the state and at the national level which culminated in his going to the Senate for two terms from 2015 to 2023. If he thinks he can destroy the party which made him what he is today, we wish him good luck.

“Ogba’s decision to once again make noise about crossing over from PDP to APC is to further negotiate for his mundane benefits, especially against the backdrop of the recent Supreme Court Judgement which favoured President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the APC. Perhaps if the Supreme Court ruling had gone otherwise, Ogba and his fellow travellers would have gone nowhere.

“We condemn this politics of crass opportunism founded on the proverbial stomach infrastructure. For Nigerian democratic politics to grow and develop, the dangerous tendencies represented by the likes of Ogba and their social prostitute types must be exposed and decimated.

“In summary, the weeping exit of Sen. Ogba and his politically independent followers are good riddance of worthless refuse to the final waste disposal site.”