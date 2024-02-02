The Board of the Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) PLC, has confirmed the appointment of Adenike Aboderin as Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer with effect from the 1st of February 2024.

Mrs. Aboderin who is taking over from Basil Agboarumi due to the completion of his tenure is a seasoned finance professional with many years of Executive Leadership, Financial and Management experience in both Private and Public Sectors. Her skills include policy/strategy formulation, financial advisory, oil & gas, infrastructural, marine and transport development, business/risk management and public policy.

She has held many Senior Executive Management positions in both the Public and Private sectors and until December 2023, she was the Director Finance and Accounts, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) where she managed the finance, accounts, credit control and budget directorate of the organization. In the Public sector, she worked as the Special Adviser to the Executive Governor of Ogun State on Trade and Investments, and also oversaw the state’s Economic Planning Department between 2011 and 2014. Mrs. Aboderin has huge interests in Manufacturing, Transportation, Investments and Social Development. In 2015, she had the responsibility of being the Chairman Sub – Committee on Social issues of the Presidential Transition Committee.

Prior to her public service engagements, she held different senior management position at Skye Bank Plc (now Polaris Bank Limited), Citibank Nigeria, Premium Securities Limited and Commerce Bank, in a banking career that spanned over 20 years. In Banking and Financial Advisory, she led various teams and groups in the following sectors of the economy – Trading, Investment, Manufacturing, Commodities, Marine, Oil & Gas, Transport and Steel. She was also a Consulting Partner at Novateur Consulting Limited, a financial advisory firm and has held positions on various boards. Mrs. Aboderin holds a Bachelor’s degree in Finance and a Master’s Degree in Banking and Finance from the University of Lagos. She is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (FCIB); Fellow, Association of National Accountant of Nigeria (FCNA) and an AMPAP Certified International Airport Professional (IAP).

She has attended postgraduate courses in Global Strategic Management (GSM) at the Harvard Business School, an Advanced Management Programme (AMP) at the Lagos Business School, and several other courses covering Trade, investment, Energy and Infrastructure Financing, Credit, Risk, Treasury, Transaction Banking, Operations, Sales and Marketing. She is presently pursuing another Master’s degree in Sustainable Development from the University of Sussex, UK. She is a motivator with high proficiency in business and transportation, marine, energy management, policy formulation and strategic thinking. She is passionate about industrialization and job creation, and continuously strives to proffer solutions to the Nigeria’s development, social and unemployment issues. SAHCO is an Aviation Ground Handling company, offering services in Passenger Handling, Ramp Handling, Cargo Handling and Warehousing, Aviation security, Baggage Reconciliation, Crew Bus and Executive Lounge services and other related Ground Handling services.

