Single at 34, Moet Abebe says it's hard to find sensible men

Moet Abebe, Nollywood actress and media personality, has noted that she is still single at 34 because it is difficult to find sensible men.

Abebe said she is yet to find a “sensible man,” lamenting that most men “don’t have sense.”

She said this in a recent episode of the Bahd and Boujee Podcast co-hosted by her and reality star Tolanibaj with Nollywood actor, Etim Effiong, as a guest.

During the session, Effiong, who had known Moet since he was single six years ago, asked her why she was still single.

Moet replied, “You already know my reservations. I am tired of saying this every episode.

“Your gender needs to do more. My issue with men is that they do not have sense.

“I’m still single because I’ve issue with men. My issue with men is that they don’t have sense.”