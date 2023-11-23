Nigerian singer, Oladipupo Olabode Oladimeji, alias OLADIPS who was reported dead earlier this month, has shared a video confirming that he is still alive.

The musician was said to have passed away after battling an illness for two years, his management announced in a statement on Wednesday, November 15.

“We are saddened to inform the general public that Oladipupo Olabode Oladimeji aka OLADIPS has passed away yesterday Nov’14th Tuesday evening,at exactly 10:14pm. We are still in shock as we speak!” the statement said.

“For over 2 years he has kept his battles within himselfhis body is now with his family & funeral services will be announced as soon as it is concluded! The family asked that we respect their privacy in this trying timeMay God give us all the fortitude to bear this great loss.(amen)”

However, news later emerged that the singer is alive with many suggesting that he faked his death to promote his new album.

Amid the controversy, he released a video which he titled “proof of life,” to confirm that he is indeed alive.