Singer MohBad’s family confirms his death

The family of singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, professionally known as MohBad, on Tuesday released an official statement confirming his death.

The singer died on Tuesday at the age of 27.

The family in a statement posted on both his Instagram and X handles said, ”It is with great sadness that we confirm the passing of Promise Oladimeji Aloba PK/A Mohbad (Imole) today, the 12th of September, 2023.

“Mohbad was light until the very end, and as we mourn the loss of the brightness he carried, the family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”