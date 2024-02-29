Catherine Ipsan, a American singer popularly called Cat Janice, has passed away at the age of 31 after a battle with cancer.

Her death was announced by her family in a statement on Instagram.

The family disclosed that the singer died on Wednesday morning. Janice died of sarcoma cancer.

News continues after this Advertisement

Sarcomas are rare cancers that develop in the bones and soft tissues, including fat, muscles, blood vessels, nerves, deep skin tissues and fibrous tissues.

“This morning, from her childhood home and surrounded by her loving family, Catherine peacefully entered the light and love of her heavenly creator,” the statement reads.

“We are eternally thankful for the outpouring of love that Catherine and our family have received over the past few months. Cat saw her music go places she never expected and rests in the peace of knowing that she will continue to provide for her son through her music. This would not have been possible without all of you.

“Thank you. This page will be memorialized by Cat’s brother, @the_last_cubby. He will also manage all operations surrounding Cat’s music, merchandise, and public relations.

“Per Cat’s request, there is some more art that she wants to share too. All in due time.”

Janice rose to fame after releasing ‘Dance You Outta My Head’, her hit song, on January 19, a few days after entering hospice care.

She dedicated the song to her 7-year-old son, Loren.

Shortly after its release, ‘Dance You Outta My Head’ was top of the Billboard chart for the third week in February. The song has been used in more than two million TikTok videos. On Spotify, the song has been streamed more than 12.8 million times worldwide.

Janice started to get massive support from music lovers in January after she teased the song in a TikTok video, wherein she revealed she had lost the fight to cancer.

She asked fans to pre-save her final song, announcing that all proceeds from it would go to her son.

“Thank you for loving me. Im praying a miracle makes me through this but I think im being called Home. My last joy would be if you pre-saved my song “Dance You Outta My Head” in my bio and streamed it because all proceeds go straight to my 7 year old boy im leaving behind,” she wrote.

“Please please share this, I need to leave this with him. If there is anything you need to know, is that the only opinion of yourself is your opinion. Love yourself and be gentle with others. I hope to make it through this but if not, to all a good night.”

News continues after this Advertisement