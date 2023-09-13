Simona Halep, Romanian tennis player, has been suspended for a period of four years following breaches of the Tennis Anti-Doping Programme.

A statement published by the International Tennis Integrity Agency confirmed this on its official website on Tuesday.

Halep is a two-time grand slam winner.

The statement read, “Halep, 31, was charged with two separate breaches of the TADP. The first related to an Adverse Analytical Finding for the prohibited substance roxadustat at the US Open in 2022, carried out through regular urine testing during competition.

“The second charge related to irregularities in Halep’s Athlete Biological Passport.

“Halep has been provisionally suspended since October 2022, which the tribunal credited against the period of ineligibility. As such, the former world number one’s suspension will run from 7 October 2022 until 6 October 2026. The case remains subject to appeal.”