The Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, on Tuesday, officially tendered his resignation to President Bola Tinubu.

Lalong is stepping away from the role, to enable him take his seat at the Senate as Senator Representing Plateau South Senatorial District.

His resignation was confirmed in a statement signed by Special Adviser to the outgoing Minister on Media, Dr Makut Simon Macham.

It revealed that the letter was submitted to Tinubu on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

Lalong explained that after exhaustive legal processes, the Court of Appeal declared him the duly elected senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District and directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue him the Certificate of Return.

He also thanked the president for appointing him as minister.

“However, after extensive consultations, it has become expedient for him to proceed and take his seat at the Red Chambers to continue to contribute to the Renewed Hope agenda of Mr President,” Macham added.