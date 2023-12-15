OBINNA EZUGWU

Popularsupermarket, Shoprite Mall says it is stopping operation in its Kano State branch from January 14, 2024.

This, it said in a circular on Thursday, is due to financial difficulties and high production costs combating business establishment in the country.

The supermarket noted that the decision is regrettable, however necessary, hinting that all the employees working at the mall will be laid off once it ceases operation in the state.

“I regret that our store in Ado Bayero Mall, Kano, will close its doors on January 14, 2024. This decision was not made lightly, as we understand the impact it may have on our employees and the community.

“However, after careful evaluation of the financial situation of the store and the current business climate, we believe that it is the best cause of action for the long-term growth of our organization.

“We understand that this news may be difficult to digest. We want to assure you that we are here to support you during this transitional period, your well-being is our top priority, and we will do everything we can to assist you in finding new opportunities within our company, we encourage you to apply for any vacant position in existing our store across the country through the Human Resources department,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the store indicated that it will be opening new branches in other parts of the country, adding that its employees in Kano can apply for jobs in those stores.

This development is coming on the heels of the current announcement by Jumia Food to cease operation in Nigeria by the end of this month, citing growing economic challenges.

Recently, popular global brands such as GSK and P&G exited the country, citing similar challenges.