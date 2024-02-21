Shettima blames saboteurs for Nigeria’s economic crisis

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has accused those he called saboteurs of working to undermine the efforts of the President Bola Tinubu administration to revamp the Nigerian economy.

The former Borno State governor who spoke in Abuja on Tuesday at the Public Wealth Management Conference in Abuja, pointed fingers at smugglers and politicians, noting that they are the brains behind the attempt to pull the nation backward.

This is as he alleged that 45 trucks loaded with maize were intercepted while making their way to neighbouring countries at midnight on Sunday.

“We know the consequences of unveiling the masquerade. Forces are hell bent on plunging this country into a state of anarchy. Those, that could not get into power through the ballot box. Instead of waiting for 2027, they are so desperate; this country can fall apart as far as they are concerned. But we are going to visit them,” he said.

“Just three nights ago, 45 trucks of maize were caught being transported into a neighbouring country. There are 32 illegal routes.

“At the moment, when they were intercepted, the price of maize fell by N10,000, from N60,000 to N50,000. So there are forces that are hell bent on undermining our nation but this is the time for us to come together.”

“Rally round our President, rally round our governors, and rally round each other. We have the resources, we have the intellect, and we have the resources. I am assuring you that we have crossed the rubicon. We are on the way to improved economic performance. Let’s unite. What binds us together supersedes whatever that divides us.

“We have to make this country work. We have to move beyond politics, we are now in a place of governance. Sadly, sadly, some of our countrymen are still in the political mud.

“They are the practitioners of violence, advocating that Nigeria, our one and only country should go the Venezuela way. Some are advocating that we should go the Lebanon way.

“But Nigeria is greater than any one of us here. Nigeria will weather the storm.”

Speaking further, Shettima announced that the administration has been saving N1 trillion monthly since.coming on board.

“Guess what,” he said, “after coming on board, our revenue for sharing in FAAC was N1.9 trillion. In order not to overheat the economy we had to warehouse N1 trillion and share N900 billion.

“We are not altogether in a very bad shape than the FX challenge. All hands are on deck to address the FX challenge.

While accepting that Nigerians were passing through challenges, he called for patience, expressing confidence that thing would soon cha.nge for the better.

