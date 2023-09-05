Fidelity Bank Plc. has announced a date for the payment of interim dividend to its shareholders.

The payment is coming on the heels of a 204.4 per cent growth in profit before tax the bank reworded in first half of 2023.

In a statement submitted by company secretary Ezinwa Unuigboje, the bank said payment will be made electronically to its shareholders on 22 September.

Only shareholders whose names appear on the register as at 15 September will qualify for the dividend.

It is the second time the bank will reward shareholders with an interim dividend.

In the last few years, the bank’s fortune has been growing and its performance stellar, since Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe took over as CEO in December 2020.

In the first half of 2023, the bank earned N247 billion, a rise of 59.6 percent over the N154.8 billion earned in the first half of 2022.

Profit before tax grew by 204.4 per cent to N76.3 billion. Profit after tax stood at N61.9billion, representing a growth of 166 per cent on N23.3 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2022. Earnings per share thus stood at N1.94.