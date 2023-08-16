Sexual harassment: UNICAL begins probe of Law Faculty dean, Cyril Ndifon

The management of the University of Calabar (UNICAL) says it has begun a probe into the alleged sexual harassment levelled against Cyril Ndifon, the Dean of the Faculty of Law.

Some female student led by Benedict Otu, the president of the Law Students Association of Nigeria (LAWSAN), had on Monday, staged a protest, demanding the sack of Ndifon.

The protesting students, wearing white shirts and black skirts, were chanting “Ndifon, go! go”!

The students carried placards with disturbing inscriptions such as, “Professor Ndifon let the girls with big breasts breathe stop suffocating us”, “Enough of law school list manipulation”, and “Professor Ndifon must go for our sanity”.

Some present and former students have also been taking to social media to narrate their horrible experiences in the hands of Ndifon.

Eyo Bassey, the spokesperson of UNICAL, on Tuesday, said the varsity’s authorities had invited aggrieved students and staff of the faculty to level their complaints.

According to Bassey, the authorities of the varsity will soon issue a statement with respect to the allegations.

“By the end of today (Tuesday), we will issue a statement. Yesterday (Monday), the students came out with their protest, carrying placards, which you saw online bearing various inscriptions,” the spokesperson was quoted to have said.

“They were invited by the vice-chancellor. The staffers of the Faculty of Law were invited to come and address management as well as their senior faculty staff about whatever might have been their complaints.

“They spoke and raised a lot of issues. It is not even just about sexual allegations. There are all kinds of other issues they raised, and management commended them for bringing the issues to their attention.”

Ndifon had earlier debunked the allegations, describing them as “baseless”.