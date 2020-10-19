Tens of cars were on Monday, set ablaze in Abuja when suspected hoodlums launched an attack on protesters demanding an end to police brutality in the country.
Eye witnesses said the hoodlums attacked protesters in the Apo area of the Federal Capital and subsequently set cars parked at the roadside car mart ablaze.
Those @PoliceNG Paid Thugs in Abuja have set on fire many cars belonging to protesters in Apo. #EndSARS
Abuja, please be careful, they’re on a rampage and they have just killed 2 people. We need names of those killed in Abuja. pic.twitter.com/LRzzw1iP3z
— Fakhrriyyah (@FakhuusHashim) October 19, 2020