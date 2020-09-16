OBINNA EZUGWU

Rights group, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), has urged the governments of the United States and the United Kingdom to extend visa ban beyond elections riggers in Nigeria to other politicians who violate rights of citizens.

Both US had announced visa ban on politicians who participated in rigging of polls in 2019 general election, including those who ‘rigged’ Kogi and Bayelsa governorship elections, and had expressed readiness to extend the measure to anyone who manipulates the outcome of elections in Edo and Ondo States.

The UK also announced on Wednesday that it would ban anyone who rigs polls in Edo and Ondo, both states have governorship elections coming up on September 19 and October 10 respectively.

While welcoming the move in a statement via its twitter handle, SERAP called for the inclusion of other public office holders who abuse rights of citizens in the ban list.

“We urge the US, UK, and EU to expand their visa ban beyond suspected election riggers to cover public officials and politicians contributing to grave human rights violations, repression of media freedom and civic space, and attack on the rule of law in Nigeria,” the group said.