Roima Abdulkadir, a wife, on Monday sought to divorce her husband, Ahmed Abdulkadir, at the Area Court, Centre-Igboro, Ilorin, Kwara State over his inability to provide food for the family.

The applicant told the court that she wanted to divorce her husband because he was not providing food for the family nor money for feeding and upkeep.

The husband, however, told the court that he still loves his wife and does not want a divorce.

Abdulkadir said that he is a commercial tailor and tricycle driver, but hardly makes sales because of the country’s harsh economic situation, which caused his inability to provide for his family’s needs.

He begged the court to grant him some time to be able to settle with his wife.

The presiding Judge, AbdulQadir Umar, said that the court always has room for settlement, especially when the party is sincere with the settlement.

Umar advised the respondent to take care of his wife and provide for her whatever he earned daily.

The case was adjourned until September 5 for a report on the settlement. (NAN)