About 25 personnel of the Nigerian army, including three senior officers, have been killed in an ambush on a military convoy by bandits in Niger State.

The incident occurred early Monday morning between Zangiwa and Kangara in the state, military sources said.

A military source said an army major and two lieutenants with one identified as Y. Alkali were among the victims.

Meanwhile, efforts to reach Onyema Nwachukwu, army spokesperson, for comment were unsuccessful as he didn’t respond to his messages sent to him.

