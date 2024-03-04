Senator Oyewumi assures constituents of good representation, commends traditional rulers for support

The Deputy Minority Leader of the Senate, Senator Lere Oyewumi, has reiterated his total commitment to championing the development of Osun West in the Senate.

Senator Oyewumi also pledged to complement the efforts of the performing governor of Osun State, Senator Nurudeen Jackson Ademola Adeleke.

The Ikire born politician made this known while receiving a traditional ruler, the Alawo of Awoland Oba Taiwo Abdulrasaq Adegboye and his entourage during their visit to him at the National Assembly office, Abuja.

Senator Oyewumi while welcoming the monarch and his Council of Chiefs to his office, emphasized the need for unity and cooperation among leaders and stakeholders.

He commended the Alawo for his visionary leadership and assured him of his continued support and collaboration towards the progress and prosperity of Osun West.

Senator Oyewumi who assured of more dividends of democracy in his time towards the betterment and upliftment of the people of Osun West Senatorial District, admonished the people not to relent in demonstrating their unalloyed support to him and Governor Adeleke’s administration in Osun.

Senator Oyewumi, who holds the prestigious title of Akogun of Awoland, warmly welcomed Kabiyesi and his entourage, acknowledging the significance of the visit in strengthening the ties between the traditional institution and the political leadership of Awoland.

He praised Kabiyesi’s leadership and commitment to the development of Awoland, pledging his continued support and partnership in advancing the welfare of the people.

He highlighted the importance of collaboration between traditional and political leaders in driving sustainable development and promoting the cultural heritage of Awoland.

During the visit, discussions centered on community development projects, youth empowerment, and cultural preservation.

Speaking, the monarch, Oba Taiwo Abdulrasaq Adegboye expressed his gratitude to Senator Lere Oyewumi for his unwavering support and advocacy for Awoland at the state, and national levels.

The courtesy visit is a demonstration of unity, respect, and mutual cooperation between traditional and political leaders in advancing the collective interests of the people of Osun West.

