Senator Godswill Akpabio, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, has refuted reports that he would be contesting the 2023 presidential election.

In a press released issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Anietie Ekong, on Friday, he stated Senator Akpabio has no such ambition of contesting for the Presidency in 2023 and has never discussed it with anybody, adding that the publication was a concoction in its entirety.

“The purported meeting with unnamed “members of his kitchen cabinet at his Ukana country home” exists only in the imagination of these purveyors of falsehood. The write up is a poorly scripted piece of infantile propaganda to cast Senator Akpabio as ambitious. Discerning readers can see through the inane and fatuous tales,” he said.

He asserted that the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs was occupied with his job at the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs and working hard with other stakeholders, agencies and development partners in actualizing the vision of President Muhammadu Buhari and changing the development narratives of the Niger Delta region.

He warned, “He should not be distracted by political jobbers with a phantom ambition which exists only in the imagination of these agent provocateurs.

“We implore well-meaning Nigerians to ignore these publications and wish to reemphasize that Senator Akpabio harbour no such ambition. The mischief-makers are cautioned to desist from actions that tend to heat up the polity unnecessarily.”