OBINNA EZUGWU

The Senate Minority Caucus congratulates Governor Godwin Obaseki on his ‘resounding victory in the governorship election in Edo State’.

The caucus which sent the congratulatory message in a statement in Abuja by its leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, noted that as sweet as the victory, it also signals a new dawn and the ultimate end of Godfatherism in Nigeria politics.

Senator Abaribe who also hailed the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for it’s tenacity and resilience in the face of manifest intimidations, said the victory further confirmed that power ultimately belongs to the people and not to some fanthom individuals who think they can play God and toy with the will and wishes of the people.

“Going forward, I believe that the Edo people through their overwhelming endorsement of Governor Obaseki and PDP sent the right signal accross, affirming that never again should any political party succumb to the undemocratic machination of some few, who like to play tin-god because of their supposedly rich pocket,” he said.

“This victory is a soothing balm not only for Edo people, but also for the entire country especially against the backdrop of the excruciating sufferings and hardship foisted on the people by the All Progressive Congress (APC) led federal government.”

The Caucus he said as it congratulates Governor Obaseki, the PDP family, it is urging the people of Ondo State to be ready to replicate what has happened in Edo State so that Nigeria will be returned to genuine and people oriented democracy.