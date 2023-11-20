Senate deputy minority leader, Lere Oyewumi empowers constituents

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Senator Lere Oyewumi, the Senate Deputy Minority Leader, has reiterated his commitment towards delivery dividends of democracy to the constituents, uplift the downtrodden and reawaken hope of the needy in Osun West Senatorial District.

Oyewumi stated this while speaking during the distribution of 120 motorcycles, 500 bags of fertilizer, and sum of N25 million cash grant to the constituents.

He said, having understood the plights of his constituents who are majorly agrarian, he found it expedient to contribute his quotas to their wellbeing.

“I am highly elated to embark on this significant poverty-alleviation and empowerment initiative, providing meaningful support to various associations and groups in my senatorial district in which we are doing today,” he said.

The Ikire born politician charged the beneficiaries which include women, traders, youths, farmers, and artisans, spanning across the 10 local governments in the district, to use the items collected judiciously, noting that proper utilisation of the given items will yeilded positive results for them.

Senator Oyewumi who highlighted the pressing issue of food insecurity in the country, emphasized the importance of fertilizer as a fundamental necessity for farmers.

He expressed his commitment to making the empowerment programme an annual initiative, fulfilling a promise made during his campaign.

While speaking, the State Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Hon Sunday Bisi, expressed gratitude to Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, for creating a conducive environment for such initiatives.

He commended Senator Oyewumi, describing the empowerment programme as unprecedented in the history of Osun State.

In his own submission, one of the PDP chieftains in the state, Professor Wale Oladipo lauded the decision of Senator Oyewumi in alleviating poverty in his district while calling on other politicians to emulate the gesture.

Stakeholders from across the State, farmers, and residents of Ikire and neighboring areas attended the colourful event, demonstrating the widespread impact of Senator Lere Oyewumi’s initiative.

The beneficiaries expressed their happiness to the Ikire born politician who initiated the programme as they received the motorcycles, fertilizer, and cash one after the other.