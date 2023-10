The Senate on Tuesday, confirmed Zacch Adedeji as the substantive chair of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

The Red Chamber confirmed Adedeji after he was screened by the committee of the whole in the red chamber.

In September, President Bola Tinubu appointed him to take charge of the tax agency in an acting capacity after directing Muhammad Nami to proceed on a three-month pre-retirement leave.