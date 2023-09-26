The newly confirmed governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Yemi Cardoso, on Tuesday assured that himself and his team will not be hijacked by politicians as they discharge their duties at the apex bank.

The CBN boss said this while appearing before the Senate during the screening of his appointment on the floor of the Red Chamber in Abuja, on Tuesday.

The Senate unanimously confirmed his appointment after being screened by the law makers.

The Senate also confirmed the nomination of four deputy governors of the apex bank, including Dr. Bala Bello, Mrs. Emem Nnan Usoro, Muhammad Sani Abdullahi and Mr. Philip Ikeazor.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio had asked Cardoso if he would be influenced and hijacked by politicians when he assumed office.

Responding, the CBN governor said, “It is important that we, who are considered for this position today, understand that this is a position of trust.

“With that comes a huge responsibility to meet up with that trust. I know that a lot of time and effort has gone into choosing the people who are standing here for nomination today.

“As far as I am concerned, under my leadership, we will not be hijacked by anybody. The idea is to ensure that we do what is right, when it is right, and how it is right. We’ve seen what the effect of not doing right has been, and we do not intend for that to be repeated.”