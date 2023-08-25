Sen. Oyewumi commends Gov. Adeleke for rejuvenating Osun education sector

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Akogun Lere Oyewumi, the Deputy Minority Leader of the Senate, on Thursday, commended the strides of Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke in rejuvenating education sector in the state by organising education summit.

Oyewumi gave the commendation while speaking as the chairman of the Osun Education Summit 2023, tagged “Getting It Right And Revamping Education Sector In Osun State”.

The deputy minority leader who spoke on topic, “Political Will And Stakeholders Participation In Education” said it takes the courageous leader to excel in revamping any moribund sector like education in the state.

Sen. Oyewumi opined that Adeleke has declared a state of emergency on education, noting that his administration would ensure that the educational system is upgraded.

While addressing the attendees, Oyewumi said the foundation of Nigeria’s education is weak and if nothing is done to rebuild it, the hope of our unborn children cannot be guaranteed.

He noted that educational structure of Nigeria has experienced an earthquake, only the crumbs are left.

According to him, education standard has fallen in Osun state and needs serious improvement.

He assured residents of the state that Governor Adeleke’s administration will implement fully the recommendations of the summit in a bid to revamp education.

He disclosed that Governor Adeleke promised to continue with the rigorous reforms in the educational sector embarked upon by his administration to improve the overall developmental prospects of Osun State.

He assured the attendees that all the National Assembly members are equally ready to support and collaborate with the State Government to revamp education in the state.

Oyewumi noted that one of his core agenda is “educational advancement, IT literacy enhancement, and employment opportunities. Championing literacy excellence at all levels of Education through financial support for students, promoting ICT capacity among the Youths, upscaling access to Technology in Schools, and skills acquisition, while providing a more needed enabling environment for the youths to explore and maximize their potential to add value to society.”