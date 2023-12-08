Second edition of National Para Games begin today in Abuja

As the second edition of the National Para Games begins in Abuja today, the Minister of Sports Development Senator John Enoh has stated it holds immense potential for discovering and unearthing new talents who will represent the nation with pride in the world of para sports in the near future.

Enoh made the statement during a briefing in Abuja, as the nation eagerly awaits the opening ceremony of the 2023 National Para Games on Friday (today).

The Games hold in Abuja from December 8 to 14.

“The National Para Games is not just about competition and winning medals,” he said.

“It is a platform to showcase the incredible talent and determination of our athletes with disabilities. We are confident that this event will unearth new stars who will go on to achieve great things for the nation on the international stage.

“Stars like Yakubu Adesokan, Lucy Ejike, Esther Onyeama, Eucharia Iyiazi and others have been successful for Team Nigeria over the years, but they are approaching the twilight of their careers. We will need other athletes to fill the void and take over.

“We believe that every individual, regardless of their physical abilities, deserves the opportunity to reach their full potential in sports,” he added. “The National Para Games is a testament to this belief, and we are excited to witness the emergence of future champions.”

Enoh expressed his confidence that the event will be a resounding success, further fostering inclusivity and promoting para sports in the country.

Nigeria has won 80 medals at the Paralympic Games, which comprises 40 Gold, 19 silver and 20 bronze medals from the Barcelona 1992 Paralympic Games till date. Senator Enoh thanked all athletes for their hard work and consistency.