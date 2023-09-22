Scores of Zamfara university students abducted by bandits

Bandits, in the early hours of Friday, abducted tens of students of the Federal University Gusau, Zamfara State.

Some witnesses said as much as 40 students of the university were abducted in the incident.

Abubakar Sani, an indigene of Sabon Gida village, was quoted as saying that the bandits, who were in large numbers, stormed the students’ off-campus residences in the village. He said the students abducted were mostly females.

Sani said the bandits invaded the area around 4:00am on Friday, where they attacked three students’ hostels.

“Many of the kidnapped students were females, while other students were able to escape to the bush,” Punch quoted him as saying.

According to Sani, the bandits only abducted the university students but did not abduct any residents of the village.

The university authority and the state police command both declined to comment.