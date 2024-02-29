Connect with us

Saudi football federation suspends, fines Ronaldo over gesture
Published

2 hours ago

on

The Saudi Arabian Football Federation on Thursday suspended Portuguese forward, Cristiano Ronaldo for one game over a gesture he made on the pitch last weekend that was judged a “provocation”.

The football body said the Al-Nassr captain and former Real Madrid and Manchester United star was also fined a total of 30,000 riyals ($8,000) for the move, which broke rules against provoking the public during a match.

It said the decision cannot be appealed.

Video emerged after his side’s 3-2 win against Al-Shabab showing Ronaldo making a repeated thrusting gesture towards his groin in response to crowds taunting him by chanting the name of his longtime rival, Lionel Messi.

The content quickly went viral and surged to the top of Saudi social media trending topics.

Sports newspaper Al-Riyadiya reported Ronaldo as saying he respected all football clubs and that the gesture expressed “strength and victory” — not offence — and was considered acceptable in Europe.

The 39-year-old, a five-time winner of the UEFA Champions League, was the first major star to move to the kingdom when he penned a deal with Al-Nassr in January 2023.

Saudi Pro League teams have gone on a spending spree to lure big-name players, and the country is set to host the 2034 World Cup as part of a broader move into global sport.

France’s Karim Benzema, Brazilian star Neymar and Senegalese striker Sadio Mane have also left Europe behind for bumper pay packets in the conservative kingdom.

But Riyadh has been accused by its critics of “sportswashing” by using athletics to improve its international reputation after widespread criticism of its human rights and environmental record.

