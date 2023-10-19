Sanwo-Olu performs groundbreaking ceremony for $100m Lagos Film City

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos State, on Wednesday, performed the groundbreaking ceremony of the $100m Lagos Film City.

The city is located on a 100-hectare land area at the Ikosi-Ejinrin area of the Epe Local Government Area of the state.

The governor who spoke during the ceremony, said the project, which will be executed on the private-public partnership model, would be a creative hub and serve as a catalyst for talent discovery and storytelling excellence.

“Today, we embark on a journey that will redefine the landscape of the film industry in Lagos State. As we break the ground for this $100m film city covering a land area of 100 hectares of land and which will be executed on the Private-Public Partnership model, we are laying the foundation for a creative hub that will serve as a catalyst for innovation, talent discovery, and storytelling excellence.

“This film city will be a testament to our commitment to nurturing the arts and supporting the dreams of aspiring filmmakers, actors, and technicians,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Sanwo-Olu said the facility would be equipped with “state-of-the-art facilities, sound stages, editing suites, production offices, and everything necessary to bring the magic of the silver screen to life.”

Earlier, the state’s Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka, said the project was being undertaken in collaboration with players in the entertainment sector, including Ebonylife Academy, Del-York International, and Ogidi Studios.